Trump is taking controversial drug despite health warning

US President Donald Trump has revealed he is taking the drug hydroxychloroquine, despite health warnings from doctors.

"A lot of good things have come out about the hydroxy. A lot of good things have come out," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House today.

"And you'd be surprised at how many people have taken it, especially the frontline workers, before you catch it. The frontline workers, many many are taking it.

"I happen to be taking it. I happen to be taking it. I'm taking it, hydroxychloroquine. Right now, yeah."

The President said he had started taking the drug "a couple of weeks ago".

"Because I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories. And if it's not good, I'll tell you - I'm not going to get hurt by it. It's been around for 40 years, for malaria, for lupus, for other things," he said.

"I take it. Frontline workers take it. Lots of doctors take it. I take it. You know, I hope to not be able to take it soon, because I hope they come up with some answer. But I think people should be allowed to."

The President first started boosting the drug as a potential coronavirus cure in late March, saying it had "a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine" and should be used to treat the virus "immediately".

"What the hell do you have to lose?" he mused at the time.

Doctors quickly warned that hydroxychloroquine can have severe side effects in some situations, including death.

Subsequent studies have suggested the drug is not effective at treating the virus, and might even increase patients' risk of dying.

More to come.

Originally published as Trump is taking controversial drug