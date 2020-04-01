Menu
R & J Brown Citrus Transport, contenders for a National ATA Award.
Truckies to be honoured for going ‘above and beyond’

Cath Piltz
1st Apr 2020 3:00 PM
THE AUSTRALIAN Trucking Association (ATA) has announced the finalists of the 2020 National Trucking Industry Awards.

The awards recognise businesses and individuals who have gone above and beyond the requirements of their role to improve their workplace and the industry.

ATA chairman Geoff Crouch said in the midst of unprecedented and stressful times, it had never been more important to celebrate the valuable contribution of the trucking industry and its people.

“Trucking is essential to the Australian way of life and is connected to every industry from agriculture to construction and retail,” he said.

“It’s important we recognise the outstanding businesses and individuals whose actions inspire others and make a positive impact.”

Mr Crouch added that the award judging panel, led by former ATA chairman Trevor Martyn, were extremely impressed with the professionalism and passion demonstrated by the award nominees.

“I would like to thank all award nominees for their service to industry and commitment to ensuring its safety and professionalism,” he said.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 the awards presentation at the Foundation Sponsors Gala Awards Dinner will be delayed.

“The safety and health of the community is our highest priority. We will give our award winners the proper recognition they deserve when it is safe to do so, at an event that pays appropriate respect to the history and prestige of these awards,” Mr Crouch said.

