Menu
Login
One driver was taken to hospital and paramedics treated another. Picture: Dean Martin
One driver was taken to hospital and paramedics treated another. Picture: Dean Martin
News

Truckie desperately tried to avoid crash after brakes failed

12th Sep 2019 9:48 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM

WITNESSES to a crash after a truck lost its brakes have said the driver desperately tried to avoid an accident. 

According to the Advertiser, the white B-double lost its brakes as it travelled on the downward track of the South Eastern Freeway and crashed into six cars which were waiting to turn right into Portush Road last night. 

A cyclist was also waiting at the intersection and walked away. 

"It is extremely lucky no one was seriously injured given the history of this intersection," a police spokesman said at the scene.

"He (the cyclist) should buy a lottery ticket. That's just insane."

The intersection was a site of a major fatal crash in 2014. 

The driver, a 57-year-old from Queensland, was cleared of  being drunk or high on drugs. 

Police defected the truck from BJ Harris Express, for further investigation.

More Stories

adelaide crash editors picks south eastern freeway truck truck crash truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    News NUMEROUS crews are fighting blazes across Northern NSW, including emergency level blazes at Tenterfield and Drake.

    Can you adopt this sweet, cuddly boy?

    Can you adopt this sweet, cuddly boy?

    Pets & Animals Can you adopt this sweet, cuddly boy?

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Health Symptoms don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire