Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Truckie allegedly found with five bags brimming with $2.75m

by Tiffanie Turnbull
20th Apr 2020 9:08 AM

Police have seized more than $2.75 million stuffed in shopping bags from a truckie at a NSW service station after it was allegedly smuggled in from Adelaide.

The Australian Border Force and NSW Police stopped Stephen John Molloy, 52, at a Yass service station on Thursday night and searched his prime mover truck.

They allegedly found five Woolworths esky bags brimming with more than $2.75 million in cash, as well as a stash of cannabis, a mobile phone and some electronic equipment.

Police believe the South Australian man was transporting the money between Adelaide and Sydney.

Molloy was charged with recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime and possessing a prohibited drug.

His matter was briefly mentioned at Goulburn Local Court on Friday where he was refused bail to appear in the same court on June 10.

Originally published as Truckie allegedly found with $2.75m in NSW

cash court crime drug offences editor picks

Just In

    The Office star dead at 64

    The Office star dead at 64
    • 20th Apr 2020 9:34 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Industry moves to block council's water bottling decision

        premium_icon Industry moves to block council's water bottling decision

        News Bottling businesses in the Tweed have been capped, but what happens next?

        Will medicinal cannabis supply be disrupted?

        premium_icon Will medicinal cannabis supply be disrupted?

        News Most medicinal cannabis comes from the UK and Canada

        Five ways to honour Anzac Day in social isolation

        premium_icon Five ways to honour Anzac Day in social isolation

        News FOR the first time, at 6am the nation will observe a minute silence at their front...

        Hungry hospital workers in need of a freshly cooked feed

        premium_icon Hungry hospital workers in need of a freshly cooked feed

        News THEY work long hours, so local businesses are encouraged to ‘survive and thrive’ by...