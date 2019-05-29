Menu
Emergency services are at the scene of a truck and ute crash near Kingaroy.
Breaking

Driver killed in second truck fatality in 48 hours

Matt Collins
29th May 2019 12:28 PM

A SMALL community in Queensland's southwest is reeling with yet another fatal accident confirmed this afternoon.

The fresh tragedy follows a horror accident on Monday night in which a woman and her four small children were killed in a head-on collision with a truck.

This afternoon, a man has been killed following another incident with a truck.

A truck and utility collided on Reedy Creek Rd near the intersection of Benair Rd at Benair, a neighbouring town of Kumbia where the family tragedy happened.

A Queensland police officer on scene confirmed the car crash at Benair this afternoon was a fatality.

The male driver of the ute, whose age is unknown at this time, died at the scene.

