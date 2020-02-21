Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Administrators of an embattled fashion retailer have taken a knife to the company, closing a quarter of its stores to make the brand more attractive to a buyer.
Administrators of an embattled fashion retailer have taken a knife to the company, closing a quarter of its stores to make the brand more attractive to a buyer.
Business

Troubled jewellery chain to shut stores

by Hayden Johnson
21st Feb 2020 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COLETTE by Colette Hayman will close 10 Queensland stores within three weeks as administrators take the knife to the retailer and search for a buyer.

The 10 loss-making Queensland stores will be among 33 across Australia to shut their doors by the end of March.

Stores in Mackay, Queen St in the Brisbane CBD, Kawana, Logan, Australia Fair, Mt Ommaney, DFO Cairns, Rockhampton, Noosa and Coomera will all close.

Deloitte Restructuring Services partners Vaughan Strawbridge, Sam Marsden and Jason Tracy were appointed Voluntary Administrators to CBCH group of companies, trading as Colette by Colette Hayman, on January 31.

A quarter of Colette stores located across Australia and New Zealand will close over the next three weeks.

Mr Strawbridge said all efforts were being made to redeploy staff affected by closures

"All staff impacted are expected to receive all their wages and entitlements in full," he said.

The administrators have continued to trade Colette since their appointment and say there has been a good response from customers and staff supporting the brand.

Mr Strawbridge said administrators have reviewed the Colette store network, taking into consideration a number of factors before making the decision to close stores.

"This is never easy and we have regrettably had to make the decision to close 33 stores," he said.

"We are working closely with the Colette management team to effect the closures quickly while seeking to redeploy staff impacted.

"Closing the 33 loss making stores will position us with improved group performance and time to find a recapitalisation or sale of business solution for the business."

business closures colette by colette hayman fashion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Forestry working to salvage timber burnt during bushfires

        premium_icon Forestry working to salvage timber burnt during bushfires

        News WHAT happens to the salvaged timber that was burnt in the recent bushfires.

        Death of one of Lismore’s top racehorses devastates trainer

        premium_icon Death of one of Lismore’s top racehorses devastates trainer

        Sport “SHE was the Queen of Lismore and to see that happen to her was devastating.”

        REVEALED: Northern Rivers’ top wedding spots

        premium_icon REVEALED: Northern Rivers’ top wedding spots

        News REGION’S coastal areas dominate the list of most popular places to get hitched.

        Who is working on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

        premium_icon Who is working on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

        News A NEW report reveals how many workers are involved in the $4.9 billion project.