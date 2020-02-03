Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology
A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Tropical low might intensify to cyclone

by Luke Hayes, luke.hayes@news.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 6:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM senior forecaster Angeline Prasad said currently the low is sitting over the Gregory district, and will bring heavy rains, with a flood watch being issued for the Tanami Desert and Victoria River catchments.

"The highest totals (of rainfall) were around a tropical low currently sitting over the Gregory district - the low is expected to move west towards the Kimberley over the coming days, and it may intensify to cyclone strength north of WA later this week," she said.

But wet conditions in Darwin are not expected to significantly increase.

"The weak monsoonal weather over Darwin will continue (Monday and Tuesday), easing from later Wednesday, as the focus of the monsoonal weather will shift to areas in northern WA and the Eastern Top End," Ms Prasad said.

"By Thursday, Darwin is expected to return to monsoon break weather, with a medium chance of showers or storms."

cyclone rain tropical low weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Instant success for new farmer’s market by sea

        premium_icon Instant success for new farmer’s market by sea

        News Hear the stories behind the garlic infused honey, the crunchy lettuce, delicate fruit tarts and addictive garlic dip at the weekly market

        Keeping our young people safe online

        premium_icon Keeping our young people safe online

        News Free interactive presentation to help parents and young people learn how to be...

        Free app helping to track bushfire recovery

        Free app helping to track bushfire recovery

        News Residents of fire-affected habitats are encouraged to help track recovering...

        ‘Extraordinary opportunity’ for aspiring screen composers

        premium_icon ‘Extraordinary opportunity’ for aspiring screen composers

        News THE bootcamp, run by Ballina-based Screenworks, gives people the chance to get a...