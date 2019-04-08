Trolls’ outrageous Meghan ‘lies’

Meghan has been the target of vicious online trolling. Picture: Getty Images

Meghan has been the target of vicious online trolling. Picture: Getty Images

Social media is a breeding ground for conspiracy theories and it seems the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy has become the latest target.

According to The Sun, outrageous trolls are falsely claiming that Meghan is not actually expecting and that her baby bump is actually a "moonbump" prosthetic.

The Times reported that a YouTube video which claims to provide "absolute proof" Meghan's pregnancy is fake has had over 208k views.

The channel that hosts it has 31,000 subscribers and the person behind it has launched a number of videos repeating the same false allegation, with each one getting 50,000 hits.

The first was released on the day that 37-year-old Meghan's pregnancy was announced by Kensington Palace.

The crazy conspiracy theory, circulated by people who dislike the Duchess, suggest the royal couple have a secret surrogate who is really carrying the baby.

Meghan is due to give birth this month. Picture: AP

Beyonce was also subjected to such claims when she was pregnant with twins.

The false claims, which have also been doing the round on Twitter, Instagram and on Prince Harry fan pages on Facebook, link the "fake" pregnancy to a wider conspiracy involving global elites.

The trolls point to a photo recently circulated online in which the baby bump looks "square".

But an obstetric nurse also waded in to say that she had seen all shapes and sizes of baby bumps and Meghan's was not unusual.

Meghan and Harry in Australia last year. Picture: Instagram

The former actress has been subjected to torrents of racist and sexist abuse on social media in the past.

Last month, in a speech and King's College London, she said she now avoided social media.

And after the couple launched their Instagram page this week, racist comments were posted on the profile.

Meghan's due date has not been announced but is thought to be later this month or the beginning of May.

The Duke and Duchess have now moved into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor after a £3m refurbishment.

Meghan and Harry. meghan has said she’s avoiding social media. Picture: AP

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.