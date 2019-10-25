Triple M star tearfully quits radio show

TRIPLE M radio star Gus Worland has announced he's leaving the Sydney breakfast show that he's co-hosted for 10 years.

Worland broke down in tears as he told listeners of his decision on air this morning, saying: "It's going to be bloody hard (to leave) because I love you guys and I love talking to Sydney. I never thought I'd get a gig on radio, let alone one for so long."

Worland first joined Triple M as an inaugural member of The Grill Team with Stuart McGill and Mark Geyer back in 2009.

As a number of co-hosts came and went over the years, Worland stayed loyal to the show and remained on air when Lawrence Mooney, Jess Eva and Chris Page took over as hosts at the start of 2019.

Triple M breakfast hosts Gus Worland, Lawrence "Moonman" Mooney and Jess Eva. Picture: John Feder/The Australian

But when he spoke to news.com.au two months ago to celebrate his 10th anniversary on Triple M, it was clear Worland was struggling with his role on Moonman in the Morning.

"I had more than nine years on The Grill Team and we had a certain way that we did things," Worland told news.com.au.

"Now that it's focused so much around Lawrence (Mooney), it's taken me a little bit of time to work out my role in the show. It's just been a matter of existing and learning.

"The first few months I wasn't sure where my role was but in the last couple of months I've felt so comfy and I'm really looking forward to where this show will go."

RELATED: Gus Worland reveals best and worst celebs he's met during 10 years on air

Worland was one of the main hosts of Triple M’s Grill Team with Mark Geyer and Matty Johns.

Worland, whose last show with Moonman in the Morning will be November 8, is leaving the breakfast show to focus on the Gotcha 4 Life Foundation (G4L) which he set up in 2017.

"It's by far the most important thing I've ever done," he told news.com.au about his mental health foundation.

After a friend of Worland's took his own life, the radio star said he "started investigating mental health in Australia, and I realised that the number one way to lose your life as an Aussie male between 15 and 44 is to take your own life".

"We lose six blokes every single day," he told news.com.au. "And I realised I had this wonderful opportunity to set up a foundation around men's mental health. I'm talking about getting mentally fit, realising it's OK to not have everything covered. That it's OK to not to be OK."

Gus Worland is best mates with Hugh Jackman.

The Gotcha4Life team visits schools and sporting clubs across the country, teaching boys and young men the skills they need to navigate modern life - and giving them the strength to reach out to someone if it all begins to feel like too much.

Despite leaving Moonman in the Morning, Worland will still be heard on Triple M in 2020 as a co-host of Deadset Legends.

He'll co-host the Saturday morning show alongside Wendell Sailor and Jude Bolton.

"To wake up Sydney each morning, have a few laughs, and report the stories that matter, has been a true pleasure!" Worland said in a statement announcing his departure. "It's now time for me to step down from my radio commitments to spend more time on my mental health foundation Gotcha 4 Life. We've achieved so much in the past two years, I'm excited to spend more time on this and see what we can do!

"I'm glad to be able to stay with the MMMs to talk about one of my lifelong passions - sport - and to do so with two sporting legends in Wendell and Jude," he said.