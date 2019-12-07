Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman abused emergency service personnel Emerald Magistrates Court has heard.
A woman abused emergency service personnel Emerald Magistrates Court has heard.
News

Mum got upset over 'house falling apart' and dialled 000

Kristen Booth
6th Dec 2019 7:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN whose home was "falling apart" called an emergency line three times and abused the operators.

Alison Kathleen Lommerse phoned triple-0 multiple times between 1am and 2am on September 29 after her ex-partner returned to Emerald with their son the day before.

Emerald Magistrates Court heard she was believed to be in a drunken state, calling the operators "c---s".

Lommerse told the court today she drank so much because her house near Gin Gin was falling apart and deemed unlivable.

However, she said her real estate agent told her they wouldn't look into the issues until after Christmas.

"I was having a meltdown," she said.

"The septic is broken, the roof is leaking, nothing works.

"There's raw sewerage and there's no reception."

Police prosecutor Paul Cramp said that throughout the three phone calls, Lommerse made false accusations against police, used inappropriate language and wouldn't co-operate when they asked for more information.

The court heard the 36-year-old mother attended Gin Gin Police Station the following day to apologise for her actions.

"You made three calls, motivated in your intoxicated state by some grievance," magistrate Robert Walker said.

"There was no emergency, no basis for you to call that service, and they made it abundantly clear that there was no assistance they could give you.

"You became abusive and used obscene language towards the emergency service personnel."

Lommerse pleaded guilty to the improper use of an emergency service call and was ordered to complete a 12-month good behaviour bond.

court crime emerald
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bike shops feed a local economy

        Bike shops feed a local economy

        News ALISON Paterson’s weekly Bike Shorts column urges people to shop local

        500 mourners farewell policeman who served with honour

        premium_icon 500 mourners farewell policeman who served with honour

        News Police officer Stephen Nixon's life remembered and honoured.

        Lismore turf club introduces new ‘100 Club’

        premium_icon Lismore turf club introduces new ‘100 Club’

        News LOCAL businesses and charities are being encouraged to get involved and win great...

        VIDEO: Students band together for fundraiser concert

        premium_icon VIDEO: Students band together for fundraiser concert

        News LISMORE students to put on concert to raise funds for BlazeAid