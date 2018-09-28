Trio to represent state at National Championships

Caelan Maladay, Charles Mitchell and Oliver Cronin have been chosen to play for NSW at the upcoming U17s 2018 National Cricket Championships in Queensland in October 11.

Caelan Maladay, Charles Mitchell and Oliver Cronin have been chosen to play for NSW at the upcoming U17s 2018 National Cricket Championships in Queensland in October 11.

IN THE centre of a whiteboard opposite Oliver Cronin's bed is a quote from Mahatma Gandhi: "Strength doesn't come from physical capacity, it comes from indomitable will."

It's this will that has seen Cronin, along side fellow local cricketers, Caelan Maladay and Charles Mitchell, chosen to play for NSW at the upcoming U17s National Championships in Queensland in October.

Cronin from Billinudgel, Maladay from Bangalow and Mitchell, Lismore, have been pushing each other and sharing in the highs and lows as fellow competitors in various representative teams for many years now. So it is a great thrill for the trio to have now made the NSW Country/ACT team, drawn from eight regions across the state.

Maladay is following in the crease of his brother Lewin Maladay, who's involved in Cricket Australia's National Performance program as wicket-keeper and batsman and currently plays first grade cricket in Brisbane.

Mitchell, who recently won The Warren Smith medal for most outstanding country player in the U16 State Cricket Challenge said all three players "aspired to go all the way” and were proud to represent the strong culture of cricket that exists in the region.

Charles Mitchell has been chosen to play for NSW at the upcoming U17s 2018 National Championships in Queensland in October. He recently won The Warren Smith medal for most outstanding country player in the U16 State Cricket Challenge and was the leading run scorer. Sophie Moeller

He has been "hooked and obsessed” since the age of nine and trains five days a week. While it was a challenge, keeping up with the school work, his teachers were all supportive and "time management was all part of it,” he said.

Australian Head Coach of the National team, Greg McLay - who is based in Wagga Wagga - has steered the boys through an off-season Cricket NSW Academy program that has involved training camps in Sydney.

"Oliver, Caelan and Charles really deserve their opportunity to showcase their considerable skills at a National Championships level," said Mr McLay.

"Oliver and Caelan will be the cornerstone of our fast bowling attack and Charles will lead the way at the top of the batting order.

"Full credit to the three boys and their coaches in the North Coast region."

Their Lismore-based coach, Peter Ford, who has been "pivotal" to supporting the boys reach their potential, is delighted the boys are carrying on The North Coast region's "strong and proud history in providing players to the pathway system".

"For some time now we have been developing playing, coaching and training structures to maximise our players' potential.

The Far North Coast area extends from the border to Taree "and the road to success is literally very long", with training sessions and carnivals across the state. Even within the North Coast region, regular off-season training can involve a six hour round trip just to get to the field.

Mr Ford acknowledges that the success of young players is also "directly attributed to the contribution of their parents who make many sacrifices along the journey."

But rather than seeing geographical isolation as a disadvantage, the substantial travel "contributes to a hardened readiness on game days," said Mr Ford.

At club level, all the boys play in the L.J. Hooker League, the highest senior level locally. Cronin and and Caelan play for Lennox Head Cricket Club, and Charles for Casino.

Cronin is at Mullumbimby High School (year 10), Maladay at Woodlawn (year 11), and Mitchell at Trinity (year 10).

NSW fields two teams in the Championships: NSW Metro and NSW Country/ACT equating to 27 per cent of participation in the sport across the country.