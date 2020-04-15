Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TRIBUTES FLOW: Summer Scantlebury was tragically killed in a quad bike accident Monday afternoon.
TRIBUTES FLOW: Summer Scantlebury was tragically killed in a quad bike accident Monday afternoon.
News

Tributes pour for CQ teen killed in quad bike crash

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
15th Apr 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 6:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUMMER Scantlebury will forever be remembered as "a rock," a friend to everyone and a much-loved and forever missed daughter and sister.

The 13-year-old Toolooa State High student was tragically killed in a quad bike accident late Monday afternoon.

Tahnee Edwards, who has been Summer's best friend for the past three years, said she was heartbroken after she heard the news that she had lost her "beautiful friend".

Tahnee received the tragic news in a text at 10pm on Monday night which said Summer had died after she crashed a quad bike at a property in Dingo.

A search went out for Summer on Monday afternoon when she failed to return from her ride on the property.

Paramedics were called to the property at 4.51pm, with two crews arriving on scene.

Tragically, Summer was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"She was a lovely girl and was close to everyone," Tahnee said.

"We all cared for her a lot."

Summer who was described as "very mature" and "quiet" in nature will leave behind a mark on the hearts of many in the Gladstone community.

While Tahnee and her friends won't be able to attend Summer's funeral due to covid-19 restrictions limiting it to ten people in attendance, they have planned their own special send-off.

editors picks summer scantlebury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Most listen to health warnings, but some cop fines

        premium_icon Most listen to health warnings, but some cop fines

        News Police say they are 'grateful' to the community for following the directions to stay at home over the Easter long weekend.

        Free all-day parking for hospital precinct

        premium_icon Free all-day parking for hospital precinct

        News COUNCIL to offer free all-day parking in the hospital

        The stay-at-home message isn’t getting through to some

        premium_icon The stay-at-home message isn’t getting through to some

        News Police issued a number of infringement notices over Easter.

        Why you should stop doing Facebook quizzes

        premium_icon Why you should stop doing Facebook quizzes

        Opinion THIS is more than simple entertainment.