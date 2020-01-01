Tributes flow for young dad killed in New Year’s Eve crash

Tributes are flowing for James Green, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on New Year's Eve. Photo: Facebook

Tributes are flowing for James Green, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on New Year's Eve. Photo: Facebook

THE man who tragically died in a motorcycle crash at Coffs Harbour on New Year's Eve has been identified as young Glenreagh man James Green.

Tributes have poured in on social media from friends and family left devastated by the death of the father-of-two, aged in his mid-20s.

Police said emergency services were called to Coramba Rd in Coffs Harbour - a street notorious for accidents - following reports of a crash at around 9pm.

Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash that killed James Green on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Frank Redward.

He was found on the road, and was believed to have been thrown from his bike after hitting a guard rail.

Passers-by commenced CPR until paramedics arrived, but to no avail.

Mr Green died at the scene.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash have since commenced, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Mr Green, who was a sawmiller at family business Green Bros Glenreagh, leaves behind two young daughters.

"You were taken too soon! Watch over your babies now. I'll miss ya bro until next time," wrote Deneeka Sonter on Mr Green's Facebook page.

"This absolutely shattered me, worst news to wake up to. Glenreagh will never be the same without you, flight high," wrote Alanna Stephanie Desmond.

"Can't believe this is how I start my new year, you were one of my best mates and an amazing father. I can't believe you're gone," said Mikayla Renee Robertson.

Mr Green is the 21st person to have tragically lost their life on Coffs-Clarence roads during 2019, in what was a horrific year for the region.