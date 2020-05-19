Tributes flow for ‘amazing’ couple

A COUPLE allegedly killed by their eldest son have been described as "amazing" people who "would give their last dollar to a person in need".

The bodies of Franco and Loris Puglia were found by relatives at their home which they also use as a bed-and-breakfast in Joyner, north of Brisbane, Sunday afternoon. Police said the pair died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Their son Christopher, 31, was arrested in NSW Sunday night and has been charged with two counts of murder.

A former employee of the pair who had known them for 15 years after working at Franco's car-detailing business, said the Puglias "held family very high in their priorities and were a close-knit family".

Frank and Loris Puglia.

"They were amazing people," the woman said.

"Loris was always working on helping charities and she would do anything for her friends, employees and most importantly, her family."

"Frank and her seemed very happy and were very supportive of one another.

"They would give their last dollar to a person in need."

Guide Dogs Queensland yesterday paid their respects to Mrs Puglia, who worked as an employee at its telecommunications call centre.

Police at the Joyner home. Picture: Liam Kidston

In a statement, chief executive Michael Kightley said Mrs Puglia was a much-loved member of the Guide Dogs Queensland community and her tragic death had deeply impacted her colleagues.

"Guide Dogs Queensland family is deeply saddened by the death of Loris and her ­husband Frank," the statement said.

" … Loris was a much-loved member of the Guide Dogs family and we are offering support to her colleagues who have been deeply impacted by this tragedy."

A bunch of flowers left at the scene. Picture: Liam Kidston

The couple ran the bed-and-breakfast Serendipity Gardens on their property and were often described as "lovely" hosts.

"I would highly recommend you spend some time at Serendipity Gardens it's a very relaxed, comfortable and welcoming setting … fabulous for meditation, fantastic setting to get creative … great energy … positive vibes …," wrote one reviewer.

Chris Puglia has been charged with two counts of murder.

"I got surprising insights with my reading today by the budding entrepreneur Loris Puglia herself. I'm so happy and grateful I took the time out to focus on me for a change, Loris helped me to readjust, reassess, refocus and realign my journey through my vision board. Thanks so much again Loris."

