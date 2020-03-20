Travel agent helps clients AND ‘gorgeous Google warriors’

A GOONELLABAH-BASED travel manager says she is “fraught with anxiety and concern” for her clients amid the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

Janelle Beucker also said she and other home-based travel agents were facing an uncertain futures and financial losses.

“Our love of all things travel is so great that we want to help, not only our regular clients, but also by trying to provide solutions to those gorgeous Google warriors that insisted they could do it themselves six months ago, only to now discover now that the amazing website they booked with only provides a robot chat function,” she wrote in a heartfelt letter to The Northern Star.

“Now would also be a good time to give a shout-out to the partners and children of all travel agents, who, most likely, are sitting on the couch flicking through TV channels to entertain themselves while their respective other halves tap away at their computer trying to get their beloved clients and friends home, or they’re wading through pages and pages of policies and advices from wholesalers and airlines.

“The infamous C-word has shown us that you might not know how valuable a travel agent is until you’re four pages deep into the terms and conditions of a travel insurance PDS or Smart Traveller changes their travel advice to Level 4 – Do Not Travel.

“We will be right where we need to be ‒ at our desks finding seats on planes to get our travellers home or sit on hold for hours negotiating with wholesalers and airlines the best outcome for you.

“As well as that we will always be here to assist you with your next holiday, wherever and whenever that may be.

“Together we will recover and I’m sure in time that the desire to travel will again flood through our inboxes with anticipation of far flung adventures.”

Ms Beucker it was time to start spreading some good hashtags. Here are her suggestions:

#postponedontcancel

“Never mind the panic cancelling. Where you are able, please be patient. The situation is fluid and policies are being updated daily. Our aim is to watch and wait to get you the best possible outcome, and if we are able to keep your booking in place ready for the holiday of a lifetime after this bad Hollywood production you will be one of the first ones packing your bags.

#savesmallbusiness

“When everybody is told not to travel overseas you might wonder how you can still support your travel agent or think there is no way you can support the local coffee shop with social isolation so may I suggest you ask if you can buy a gift voucher for future use or help by recommending them to a friend or sharing their website links or social media accounts. Support comes in many forms.”

#togetherintravel

“Anyone who loves to travel usually also loves to share their stories predominantly with uninterested family members or an unsuspecting checkout operator who doesn’t care that you just spent three weeks exploring Europe by rail, but, we do care and with your help we can rise up through this challenging time and show the world (or at least everyone on our “friends” list) that we stand together.”