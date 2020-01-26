Menu
Trapped family escape from roof of car in floodwaters

Frazer Pearce
26th Jan 2020 11:05 AM
FOUR people, including two children aged 2 and 11, have escaped from rising floodwaters on a Central Queensland road after they became trapped on the roof of their car.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon on the Blackwater/Rolleston road following heavy rainfall in the area.

The family's car had stalled while attempting to cross a flooded river crossing.

The two adults and children managed to get onto the roof of their sedan car while calling for help about 4.45pm. A passerby also raised the alarm.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue helicopter was tasked to the rescue from Rockhampton about 5.30pm.

While CHR was in flight the occupants of the vehicle managed to escape from the floodwaters.

A CHR spokesperson said the group were wet and exhausted from their ordeal.

They were flown to Emerald Hopsital for further observation but there were no serious injuries.

Police today reminded motorists not to attempt to cross flooded roads as it puts them, their passengers and emergency responders at risk.

