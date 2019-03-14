Transport Reality at time of election

NRRAG president Beth Shelley (green outfit) and Greens senator Lee Rhiannon with other members of TOOT before they officially photograph the rail tracks along the Northern Rivers. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

NRRAG president Beth Shelley (green outfit) and Greens senator Lee Rhiannon with other members of TOOT before they officially photograph the rail tracks along the Northern Rivers. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Four and against

IT is time that the conflict between rail trailers (Trailers) and trains on tracks (TOOTs) be bought to a speedy conclusion. Whilst this decade long battle of words continues, nothing is being actually done to address the urgent underlying issues raised by both sides and funds are being wasted sustaining a corridor that is doing nothing.

With at least four candidates, possibly more, running for the seat of Lismore, I believe the time is ripe for change.

Austin Curtin has been learning some of the ropes as he follows Thomas George, but fails to convince that he can hit the ground running if elected to government, let alone as a member in opposition trying to get the best deal for his electorate, due to inexperience.

Greg Bennett is in a slightly better position, with his experience on Lismore City Council, but in the unlikely event of a win , will always be on the outer, and not in government. His track record on council doesn't suggest he is skilled at negotiation and compromise.

Sue Higginson is experienced in public and political life and also a skilled environmental lawyer. She suffers from the same problem as Greg Bennett, of not having any prospect of actually being in government and having a real say in programmes that can be delivered.

Janelle Saffin is the most experienced of the candidates, with previous terms in government under her belt, and a formidable reputation for being tenacious in getting results. She has the advantage that she can be part of a government and actually implement the programmes our community need and want. Ms. Saffin appears to be the candidate to beat.

Maura Chambers

Lismore

Facing Transport Reality

ITS time to cut to the chase. We require a independent feasibility study and integrated transport plan that connects our villages to the gold coast and adequately establishes cycleways through out our incredibly picturesque region. We need to get the best use out of the Lismore to Murwillumbah public transport corridor and its time for a powerful grass roots campaigner determined to get action instead of rancour and raves and disunity.

At the moment there are only two reports and both are inadequateThe present Liberal government despise public expenditure and they have been delighting in this bun fight; the more divided and the greater the rancour between us, the less they are required to sink a shovel, replace a sleeper or turn a sod to rectify the situation. Meanwhile their apologists and servants, the Nationals, have pretended to champion both sides of the track.

We will all probably have to face the reality that we aren't going to get exactly what we want - but the time for doing something has well and truly come.

Laurence Axtens

North Lismore