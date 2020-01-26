Menu
Tram derails in crash with car near SCG

by Christopher Harris
26th Jan 2020 7:46 PM
A tram was derailed and two people injured when a car and a light rail vehicle crashed into each other at Moore Park on Sunday.

Police said the car was travelling along South Dowling St, in Sydney's east, about 4.40pm when it collided with the tram coming across its path near the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The tram involved in the crash. Picture: 7 NEWS
The tram derailed and both drivers sustained minor injuries.
The crash caused disruption for Australia Day commuters, with light rail services suspended between Central and Moore Park.

South Dowling St was blocked in both directions between Cleveland and Flinders Sts. Picture: Chris Harris
Services had already been suspended between Circular Quay and Town Hall for crowd safety.
Customers have been advised to catch a bus or train between Central and Circular Quay, or a bus between Moore Park and Central, instead.

Engineers spent hours "rerailing" the tram after the incident.

Police were investigating who was at fault in the crash.

Engineers working to re-rail the light rail tram. Picture: Chris Harris
