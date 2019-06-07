Menu
A pedestrian has been killed on the Bruxner Highway.
News

TRAGIC: Pedestrian killed on Bruxner Hwy near Lismore

7th Jun 2019 7:14 AM | Updated: 8:22 AM

A MAN has died after being hit by a car near Lismore last night.

About 9.30pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to the Bruxner Highway, South Gundurimba, about 15km south of Lismore, after reports a Lexus had struck a pedestrian.

The male pedestrian died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

The driver and sole occupant of the Lexus, a 54-year-old man, was uninjured.

He was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.

As investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Lismore Police Station on 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

bruxner highway car crash fatal crash lismore pedestrian south gundurimba
Lismore Northern Star

