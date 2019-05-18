Tragic circumstances of WWE star’s death

Former WWE superstar Ashley Massaro reportedly died in an apparent suicide at her Long Island home after years battling depression.

Massaro, 39, was discovered unconscious Thursday morning at her Smithtown home after she failed to show up to her job at a local radio station, The Blast reported.

She died en route to the hospital as emergency crews performed life-resuscitating measures on her to no avail, according to the report.

Friends said the former Playboy cover girl struggled with depression.

"My best friend from the wrestling business died from suicide two days after responding to 300+ fan letters," pal Shelly Martinez said in a statement to The Blast.

"She was the happiest I have seen her in years, so stoked that people still cared about her 11 years after her career was over. There are no signs. It comes without warning."

The one-time "Survivor" contestant had been open about her mental health - and previously blamed bouts of depression on injuries suffered during her wrestling career.

Massaro joined a class-action lawsuit against the WWE, which alleged the organisation failed to protect wrestlers from head trauma and concussions, according to The Blast.

She claimed in a 2017 affidavit that she suffered multiple concussions and was never warned about the risks associated.

"Aside from my ongoing physical injuries that were sustained in the ring, and my former battle with addiction, to this day I suffer from depression, for which I take medication; migraine headaches; and severe short-term memory loss," Massaro said in the affidavit.

Massaro - who would've turned 40 later this month - was the first winner of the WWE Diva Search before retiring from the company in 2008.

"We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro," the company said.

"She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley's family and friends."

The WWE community has been left heart-broken by the news.

If you need help, call Lifeline 13 11 14 or beyond blue 1300 22 4636