Phil Hughes tragically passed away five years ago today.
Cricket

Tragedy still haunts Clarke and Co.

27th Nov 2019 10:08 AM

Cricket hasn't been the same since.

On 25 November 2014, Phillip Hughes was struck on the neck while batting at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a Sheffield Shield match, sustaining a brain haemorrhage. Two days later on November 27 he passed away aged 25.

The star's life was cut short by a mistimed pull shot, and five years on, the cricket world is still grappling with the tragedy.

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts called Hughes "the very best" of Australian cricket, passing on his condolences to family and friends of the man from Macksville.

"Phillip Hughes was the very best of Australian cricket: a man dedicated to his family, a loyal friend, a popular teammate and a prodigiously talented cricketer," Roberts said.

"There hasn't been a single day over these last five years when Phillip's loss hasn't been felt acutely by the Australian cricket family.

Phil Hughes was awarded Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year in 2009.
"He remains in the hearts of players, coaches, staff, volunteers and fans across Australia and around the world. He always will.

"Our thoughts today are with the Hughes family, and the Macksville community that Phillip called home. I can't begin to fathom their pain or their sense of loss."

Steve Smith played alongside Hughes for NSW and Australia. The former Australian captain scored a Test century at Adelaide Oval a week after his passing, memorably walking over to the "408" painted on the turf in commemoration of his "little mate".

"I think some of the boys here were pretty close to Phil and five years actually it's gone pretty quick. I dare say some of the boys will reflect and think about our little mate that's for sure," Smith said.

"You have little moments that come up every now and then, things that remind you of him and things like that. Comes up every now and then."

 

Miss you bro #408

Michael Clarke, who spoke at Hughes' funeral, posted a touching tribute to his Instagram account on Tuesday, honouring his friend.

Multiple other cricketers have commemorated the five-year anniversary of Hughes' passing.

 

#63notoutforever #wemissyoubras #408

Hughes played 25 Tests and 24 ODI matches for Australia. He remains the youngest cricketer to score century in each innings of a Test match and is the only Australian to score a century on ODI debut.

With AAP

phillip hughes
News Corp Australia

