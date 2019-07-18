Menu
Login
News

Traffic chaos as siege blocks Brisbane tunnel

by Sarah Matthews
18th Jul 2019 8:34 AM | Updated: 10:01 AM

 

POLICE are negotiating with a knife-wielding man who had jumped on the roof of the Clem 7 Brisbane tunnel - causing traffic chaos for peak-hour commuters in Brisbane's inner-east this morning.

The man has reportedly moved off the roof and is now inside the tunnel as the ongoing situation has forced police to block a road near the entrance and exit of the tunnel on Shafston Avenue in Kangaroo Point.

Police are reportedly negotiating with a man armed with a knife at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Channel 9
Police are reportedly negotiating with a man armed with a knife at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Channel 9

 


They are reportedly in negotiations with the man who was seen standing on the roof of the tunnel's entrance holding a knife.

About 10 police officers are stationed at the entrance and exit to the Clem 7 tunnel. Picture: Sarah Matthews
About 10 police officers are stationed at the entrance and exit to the Clem 7 tunnel. Picture: Sarah Matthews

According to Queensland Traffic, delays are expected as a result and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time or find an alternative route.

Shafston Avenue has been closed in both directions. Picture: Sarah Matthews
Shafston Avenue has been closed in both directions. Picture: Sarah Matthews

Meanwhile, a multi-vehicle crash on Sandgate Road in Clayfield is causing long delays for motorists heading into the city.

The crash occurred near the intersection with Lapraik Street, blocking the left lane, and city-bound traffic is backed up as far as the george Bridges Tunnel in Nundah.

More Stories

delays editors picks police traffic

Top Stories

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News The ATO has been inundated with more than 90,000 calls following the tax cut package, but don’t fall into this trap before you claim yours.

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    Community There's not much time to indulge in some winter fashion in Lismore

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Community Lismore attracts thousands to its lantern and friendship festival

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    Community Lantern Parade is bigger and better than ever