Menu
Login
A man has fallen down a hole in Sydney's west. Picture: 7 News
A man has fallen down a hole in Sydney's west. Picture: 7 News
News

Tradie breaks leg falling into hole

21st Oct 2019 12:25 PM

A man has been rushed to hospital after he fell down a massive hole at a worksite in Sydney's west this morning.

Paramedics rushed to the scene just before 9.30am today to reports the man had fallen into a trench at a worksite in Marsden Park.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed the worker was awake and breathing but was nursing a broken leg.

 

The tradie was rushed to hospital. Picture: 7 News
The tradie was rushed to hospital. Picture: 7 News

 

The man, aged in his 20s, was reportedly shovelling near the trench when he accidentally fell in.

Five ambulances, several Fire and Rescue crews and the CareFlight helicopter were on the scene.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital in an ambulance where he remains in a stable condition.

 

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
accident editors picks injury tradie workplace health and safety

Top Stories

    Look out for ticks

    Look out for ticks

    Council News PARALYSIS ticks could be particularly bad this season and Lismore City Council rangers are encouraging pet owners to be vigilant.

    The fun way to be fit and frugal

    The fun way to be fit and frugal

    Opinion Jumping on your bike is a cure for so many ills.

    Small gardeners have large hearts

    Small gardeners have large hearts

    Opinion Even a small garden can have a massive impact

    Shake off world stress at Lismore Show

    Shake off world stress at Lismore Show

    Opinion VERANDA TALK: Shake off world stress at Lismore Show