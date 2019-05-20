New Toyota Supra price reveal shocks customers

Toyota customers might need to win the lottery twice to take home a new Supra.

Even though the top model will set buyers back more than $100,000 on the road, Toyota says intense demand for the first Supra batch necessitates the use of a lottery to determine who will be first to buy one.

A spokesman says Toyota "received thousands of registrations of interest", prompting it to introduce "a randomised balloting process to pick approximately the first 100 customers".

Toyota says the Supra benefits from lessons learned on the track.

The new machine costs almost three times as much as the Toyota 86 which shocked reporters with its $29,990 launch price in 2012.

Entry-level Supras will be priced from $84,900 plus on-road costs (about $94,000 drive-away), while the high-spec Supra GTS starts at $94,900 plus on-roads ($104,379 drive-away).

Both versions feature a BMW-built 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo (250kW/500Nm), driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed auto transmission. Toyota claims 4.4 seconds for the 0-100km/h sprint and the Supra tops out at 250km/h.

The Supra is built in Europe using BMW hardware.

The Supra is the first model in Australia to wear Toyota's GR (Gazoo Racing) moniker found on its Le Mans, WRC and Dakar racers.

The Toyota GR Supra GT features multi-mode suspension, an active differential and 18-inch wheels as standard. Safety kit includes active cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and tyre pressure sensors.

Leather-trimmed seats with electric adjustment feature on the Supra GT, which also gets smart keys, dual-zone climate control and wireless phone charging.

Toyota GR Supra GTS models benefit from bigger brakes, a 12-speaker JBL audio and head-up display.

Local examples of the Supra arrive in September.

Alcantara trim and "Nurburg" matt grey paint are $2500 options restricted to the top models. Other colours include Monza red, Bathurst black, Le Mans blue, Silverstone yellow, Suzuka silver, Goodwood grey and Fuji white.

Toyota's prices pitch the $94,900 Supra GTS close to the HSV-fettled Chevrolet Camaro 2SS automatic's $89,190 plus on-road costs, BMW'S M2 Competition ($104,900 plus on-roads) and Porsche's 718 Cayman ($114,900 plus on-roads).

Blue-collar buyers can pick up Ford's more powerful V8 Mustang GT coupe for a much cheaper $63,290 plus on-roads, while Jaguar's suave F-Type Coupe is $128,400 plus on-roads in 250kW trim.

BMW's identically powered and structurally similar Z4 M40i convertible costs $124,900 plus on-roads - $30,000 more than its Japanese cousin.

The car shares its engine, infotainment and key interior elements with BMW’s Z4.

Toyota sales and marketing vice president Sean Hanley says the Supra should be compared with premium machines.

"The GR Supra should be compared with vehicles in a much higher price bracket including top-end European sports coupes - it really is that good," Hanley said.

"I am certain anyone who experiences it will appreciate the engineering, passion and precision that has gone into building what we believe is one of the best value, most engaging drivers' cars on sale in the world today.

"With such sharp pricing and only approximately 300 cars available in the first 12 months, we have also developed a new online sales process to ensure a fair allocation of vehicles and provide customers with an exclusive experience."