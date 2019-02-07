Town 'saved' by local donations

GENEROSITY: 3000 litres of donated fresh drinking water was sent out west to Walgett last month.

NORTH Coast Drought Appeal organiser Anne Thompson is once again thanking the Northern Rivers community for their generosity after another successful campaign.

Approximately 3,000 litres of fresh drinking water, donated by Lismore, Casino and Ballina community members, was sent out west to Walgett on Australia Day last month.

Thompson had put the wheels in motion to collect water and then came across a plea for help from Casino resident Marcia Hayward-O'Reilly, who was originally from Walgett.

Ms Hayward-O'Reilly wanted to help her hometown, which has a population of only 2,200.

Thompson said water came pouring in and in no time Marcia was out of her depth, so North Coast Drought Appeal stepped in to help.

"The North Coast community is known for its generosity donating to people out west suffering drought, in the way of groceries, toiletries, laundry products, pet food, hay and livestock feed, but now the call-out is for water - the most precious of all,” she said.

Money was raised and bulk water was purchased to supplement what people had already dropped off.

The water was loaded onto pallets and freighted free-of-charge, by Tamex agents - Ballina's Wizz Couriers.

This will be distributed by the local Ag and Vet Services to all the people in need.

Thompson said in these conditions, water does not last long and more will be needed.