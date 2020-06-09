Tough financial outlook for council ahead of monthly meeting

CHANGE OF HOURS: The Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre will open this Sunday to cater for weekend waste disposal. Photo: Lismore City Council

CHANGE OF HOURS: The Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre will open this Sunday to cater for weekend waste disposal. Photo: Lismore City Council

LISMORE City Council is expected to meet tonight to discuss the financial future of the region and sadly, it doesn’t look good.

With the draft budget still on public exhibition, which highlighted drastic cuts to save money, the council has received it’s March 2020 quarterly budget review statement.

The financial statement gives councillors the most up to date information ahead of approving the 2020/21 budget.

The council business paper’s reveal a net operating result deficit of $9,444,700 for 2019/20 before capital grants and contributions but that is reduced to a deficit of $763,400 for the net operating result for the year once capital grants and contributions are added.

But the review found there is a surplus of $684,900 in funding sources and cash available to the council.

The documents highlight the major costs to the 2019/20 budget that’s left the council in a financial hole:

Associated costs to maintain the Northern Rivers Waste Disposal has created a deficit of $417,000, mainly due to additional costs related to the Waste Facility fire in 2019.

Northern Rivers Quarry is leaving the council with a deficit of $2,016,500

Lower revenue from internal works within the fleet has created a deficit of $301,700.

The council is expected to finalise the 2020/21 operational budget later this month, after public exhibition closes on June 10.