Top fowl Ekkava win

CHAMPION CHOOK: Lismore Poultry Club veteran Ray Newton, 88, has been showing chooks since he was eight and with his Black Pekin rooster won Reserve Champion at the 2018 EKKA. Alison Paterson

AFTER becoming hooked when he entered his first poultry show as a young tacker, Lismore Poultry Club veteran Ray Newton has decided to hang up his feathers and retire.

The 88-years-young breeder who caught the poultry bug when he proudly displayed his Rhode Island Reds at the Nimbin Show in 1938 has gone out with a bang, after coming back with a swag of ribbons and rooster judged reserve champion at the 2018 Royal Queensland Show in Brisbane last week.

Mr Newton who joined the Lismore Poultry Club in 1960, admitted to having "boxes and boxes” of medals, ribbons and cup showcasing his poultry prowess stored under the house.

Balancing a large cup commemorating his win of RQS 2018 Reserve Grand Champion Land Fowl of Show George Glover Memorial and a plaque naming the same rooster as the RQS 2018 Grand Champion Soft Feather Fowl of Show, with the rooster responsible on his other knee, Mr Newton said he's had a fantastic time with showing chooks.

Considered one of the most experienced breeder in the region, Mr Newton has kept and shown dozens of varieties and is also a respected show judge.

"I love showing chooks but now I am 88 I have decided to give up showing poultry,” he said.

"I'll still keep a few hens though, I read recently we should all eat one egg a day.”

Mr Newton said while he's been keeping and showing chooks all his life, he took a few years off.

I've probably shown for over 60 years all up,” he said.

"It's lovely keeping chooks, they are so interesting.”

As well as serving as the President for the Lismore Poultry Club for 15 years as president, Mr Newton said keeping hens has been a joy.

He said his wife Glenda whom he first met 84 years ago when she was four and a he was eight, has been a wonderful support to his hobby.