Top nine hottest toys for kids this Christmas

TOYS that teach kids how to code and promote interactive nurturing are tipped to be some of the biggest trends in Christmas playthings this year, as Queenslanders are forecast to splurge almost $10 billion this festive period.

Gifts for children that are flying off the shelves include the ever-popular Elsa from Disney's Frozen 2, a variety of Lego, the Harry Potter Golden Flying Snitch and the Nerf Mega Accustrike Bulldog Blaster.

National Retail Association chief executive Dominique Lamb said that Queenslanders would spend $9.7 billion this Christmas trading period, with a staggering $2.6 billion forecast to be spent across the state from December 18 to December 24.

"Traditional toys that have been flying off the shelves include building toys, books and board games," she said.

"Toys that require interactive nurturing are also proving popular this Christmas.

"The most popular toy sold on eBay in 2019 has been Owleez, which teaches children to fly a baby owl.

"Another trend ... this year are STEM toys that educate kids on how to code."

David Jones childrenswear general manager Chris Wilson said Lego and Frozen 2 were the most popular.

Gold Coast twins George and Indi Welman, 6, check out the best-selling toys for this Christmas at Logan Hyperdome’s Toymate. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"Frozen 2 and Lego have been flying off the shelves - there is also a Frozen 2 Elsa singing doll that we are seeing huge demand for," he said.

Myer Queensland general manager Nick Spiliotis said that they were also expecting to sell "hundreds of thousands of personalised Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates, which are proving to be a hit with customers".

"Other top gifts include Frozen 2, Lego, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Beyblade and ­Clementoni Puzzles, as well as Sunnylife inflatables, ugly rashies for the pool and the ever popular FAO Schwartz Toys range," he said.

Toys 'R' Us is expecting its top sellers to be the Bluey 45cm plush toy, Lego Technic, Funko Pop! figures and Frozen 2 products, including costumes, books, and dolls.

HOTTEST CHRISTMAS TOYS

1. Disney Frozen 2 Singing Doll Elsa

2. Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Tutu

3. Lego Winter Holiday Train

4. Micro Scooters Mini Micro Deluxe

5. Lego City Lunar Space Station

6. Lego Star Wars Anakin's Podracer 20th Anniversary Edition

7. Harry Potter Golden Flying Snitch

8. Nerf Mega Accustrike Bulldog Blaster

9. Bluey 45cm plush toy