Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Deputy Mayor Carol Taylor and husband Roger pictured at Clifford Park Racecourse last year.
Deputy Mayor Carol Taylor and husband Roger pictured at Clifford Park Racecourse last year. contributed
News

Toowoomba man 'passes away peacefully' after snake bite

18th Jan 2020 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA'S Roger Taylor, husband of deputy mayor Carol Taylor, has died a week after being bitten by a brown snake on his Vale View property. 

Cr Taylor posted on social media saying her husband "passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by family, in Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital". 

"He never regained consciousness following his operation last Saturday after the snake bites," she said.

"He had a near constant stream of visitors, from relations to old friends, and he spent his final hours listening to Slim Dusty and Neil Diamond and all his favourites.

"He was comfortable, well cared for and at peace.

"The family has taken great comfort from every single message of support and love and even if we haven't answered all of them, they have all been gratefully received." 

Mr Taylor had been shifting bird netting at the family home on the evening of Friday, January 10, when he was bitten by the snake.

Unaware of the bite, Mr Taylor then travelled into town for a friend's event, where he later collapsed.

He was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital and then flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, where he underwent surgery.

More Stories

Show More
brown snake carol taylor hospital roger taylor snake bite toowoomba list toowoomba regional council
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fears fish kill could be a sign of things to come

        premium_icon Fears fish kill could be a sign of things to come

        News THE dry conditions could have led to a fish kill at Emigrant Creek at Tintenbar, and one resident fears there could be more.

        Man pleads ‘guilty of doing no wrong’

        premium_icon Man pleads ‘guilty of doing no wrong’

        News A MAN who allegedly broke into the Nimbin recycling centre appeared before court on...

        What council is doing to keep locals in Byron

        premium_icon What council is doing to keep locals in Byron

        News MAYOR reveals how council will help lessen the negative impacts on locals from high...

        'HORRIFIC PAIN': Ballina woman ‘burned’ by dangerous tree

        premium_icon 'HORRIFIC PAIN': Ballina woman ‘burned’ by dangerous tree

        News "It feels like I’ve gone through a windscreen of a car.”