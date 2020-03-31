Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lennox Head all-rounder Todd Fisher. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
Lennox Head all-rounder Todd Fisher. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
Sport

Tons of talent in cricket team of the year

Mitchell Craig
30th Mar 2020 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Caleb Ziebell, Cudgen

Cudgen cricketer Caleb Ziebell playing for NSW Country. Photo Kevin Farmer.
Cudgen cricketer Caleb Ziebell playing for NSW Country. Photo Kevin Farmer.

Showed his class with a century in the first game of the season and went on to score another 420 runs by the end of the competition rounds.

The NSW Country all-rounder top-scored with 150 against Pottsville and took 21 wickets in his first year as captain at the club.

Jayden Hoare, Pottsville

Pottsville opening batsman Jayden Hoare. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Pottsville opening batsman Jayden Hoare. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A busy season for the big hitter who scored 619 runs and served his team as a wicket keeper.

Charles Mitchell, Casino

Casino batsman Charles Mitchell. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Casino batsman Charles Mitchell. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

The top run-scorer in both formats of the game and emerged as a genuine match-winner for Casino.

Mitchell scored 860 runs having scored 279 batting mainly in the middle order the previous season.

Jamie Bennett, Pottsville

A clean hitter of the ball and one of the most dangerous cut shots in the competition.

He scored multiple centuries this season.

Jackson Agius, Murwillumbah

A big effort to score 587 runs in the top order with not much support around him in a struggling team.

Terry Murphy, Alstonville

Returned home after a season at Lennox Head and quickly became a vital part of the team.

He got through plenty of overs taking 26 wickets and made more of a contribution with the bat than previous seasons.

Todd Fisher, Lennox Head

Lennox Head all-rounder Todd Fisher. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
Lennox Head all-rounder Todd Fisher. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

Great start to the season taking 16 wickets in the first three games.

Finished with 38 wickets and provided valuable experience in a young side.

Jason Caught, Lismore Workers

Named the Player of the Year in the competition having taken 39 wickets on his way to leading a returning Lismore Workers to the semi-finals.

A brilliant season considering he had spent a year out of the top grade and has had to overcome back and shoulder injuries in recent years.

Steve Robb, Alstonville

Tough slog for the returning left-arm spinner who bowled a total of 132 overs this season taking 32 wickets after a year out of the game.

Mika Ekstrom, Pottsville

Pottsville fast bowler Mika Ekstrom.Photo: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Pottsville fast bowler Mika Ekstrom.Photo: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

The top-wicket taker in the competition with 43 to his name after some devastating spells.

It was his first season in the competition with the South African’s best figures 9-29 off 21 overs in a game against Marist Brothers.

James Juliius, Cudgen

Cudgen fast bowler James Julius. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Cudgen fast bowler James Julius. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

One of the most consistent bowlers in the competition who always stands up in the big games.

A tidy 32 wickets to add to a decade long career which has seen him claim over 300 scalps.

cricket nsw far north coast lj hooker league nsw country cricket
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bluey live shows delayed until 'later in the year'

        premium_icon Bluey live shows delayed until 'later in the year'

        News OUR favourite doggy family has been forced to postpone the highly anticipated Big Play.

        Tutors in high demand as kids pulled out of schools

        premium_icon Tutors in high demand as kids pulled out of schools

        Education NORTHERN Rivers tutors are experiencing an increase in demand for their services...

        Three days of thunderstorms, weather bureau warns

        Three days of thunderstorms, weather bureau warns

        Weather Northern Rivers can expect storms on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

        LONDON LOCKDOWN: How my three children are coping

        premium_icon LONDON LOCKDOWN: How my three children are coping

        News OUR family chats via Zoom and are more connected than ever.