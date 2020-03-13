Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Tom Hanks gives update on recovery while in isolation

by Emily Halloran
13th Mar 2020 1:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AWARD-winning Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has provided an update on how he and is wife Rita Wilson are recovering in isolation with the coronavirus.

Yesterday Hanks and Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus while filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic on the Gold Coast.

The couple are understood to be spending the next two weeks in quarantine at Gold Coast University Hospital.

"Hey folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," Hanks posted.

"We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious health illness.

"We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.

"There are thing we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?

"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx"

 

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus quarantine tom hanks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Love Your Guts: Quirky new health space opens in Lismore

        premium_icon Love Your Guts: Quirky new health space opens in Lismore

        News THIS ‘holistic health space’ focuses more on self-love than creating the ‘perfect body’.

        MISSING: Police concerned for teen not seen since March 6

        MISSING: Police concerned for teen not seen since March 6

        News ANYONE with information about Kyle Currie’s whereabouts has been urged to contact...

        CANCELLED: 'So disappointed not to get to Lismore'

        premium_icon CANCELLED: 'So disappointed not to get to Lismore'

        News Award-winning singer Patty Griffin has cut her tour short

        Spy-like technology ‘life changing’ for Lismore man

        premium_icon Spy-like technology ‘life changing’ for Lismore man

        News THE tiny, unassuming device is like something you could expect in a spy movie.