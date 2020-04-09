Toilet paper scavengers have hit highway rest stops so badly transport bosses say they can no longer keep up with demand.

NSW Transport has pleaded for people to stop stealing toilet rolls from their public toilets and have a blunt warning for motorists - you better bring your own.

"As a result of ongoing theft and vandalism, and limited supply, Transport for NSW will no longer be able to reliably supply toilet paper at rest areas across NSW until further notice," NSW Transport told The Daily Telegraph said in a statement.

Busted open … inside one of the rest stop bathrooms. Picture: Supplied



"In the event supplies at a rest area have been exhausted, drivers who wish to use toilet facilities will need to supply their own toilet paper or flushable paper-based product to use."

The worst-hit corridors of the state's road network are along the Hume Hwy and M1 Pacific Motorway through the Central Coast and Hunter regions.

Another vandalised stop. Picture: Supplied

The frenzied run on toilet paper has now been constant for weeks. It began with the first reports the government was going to impose isolation measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Highway toilet roll scavengers have also created a maintenance headache for NSW Transport because taking the toilet rolls usually involves busting open a locked metal or plastic toilet roll dispenser.

NSW Transport will still maintain the 600-plus rest stops and meet toilet tissue demand where it can.

"These rest areas are in place to improve safety for all drivers, including heavy vehicle operators, who are required to drive for extended periods and allow them to take rest breaks, use amenities and check their loads and vehicles," the statement said.

"The community is asked to be mindful of the current situation and consider the needs of other community members when using rest areas across NSW."

Originally published as Toilet paper scavengers raiding NSW highway stops