Toenail picking at parties? No thanks

APPARENTLY, there are some animals like the stoat or cobra that hypnotise their prey. The victim animal is paralysed by fear and stands defenceless, unable to escape from certain death. I remembered this fun fact when I was at a party recently.

It was held in a lovingly renovated house, festooned with coloured lights and tasteful compositions of candles, flowers and fruit. New old-look mirrors reflected soft lighting and gorgeous music filled the rooms. The kitchen was packed with people drinking and carrying on with loud and involved conversations. Shrieks of laughter fell out of the door. I looked in and decided to go and sit on the veranda. A wee way from the clutch of smokers I sat, peacefully minding my own business, when a man stumbled out from the kitchen. He looked around, saw me and came to sit on the other end of the couch. He then embarked on a long story about the injustice of the voting system in the UK, Trump and the rise of bogan democracy. I was trapped and so, like the obedient and good girl that I famously am, I sat and pretended to listen. He was barefoot and as he talked he picked his toes. Not the most appealing thing to do in any conversation but somehow oddly compelling. Slowly he tugged at his big toe.

A large, yellow toenail unfurled as he continued his rant. Without missing a beat, he leaned back and stuffed the nail behind the silk cushions. Like a rabbit facing a stoat, I was paralysed in horror.

My mind raced. This man lived here. How many toenails had he stuffed behind the cushions? Was the couch balanced on a mouldering pile of yellowing and ragged toenails? Where else did he stuff things?

I was suddenly deeply uncomfortable. But my couch companion was only just warming up. He swapped feet and as he began a dissertation on the Trump presidency, he began work on the other big toe.

I shook myself, like a startled rabbit, and stood up. "Please excuse me,” I said, "I have to leave.” As I turned away a friend came from the kitchen.

My toenail mangling companion didn't miss a beat.

He smiled broadly and patted the vacated couch space. As my friend sat down, I smiled kindly. At times like these, I thought, it's every rabbit for herself.