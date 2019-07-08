Menu
Toddler’s fatal plunge on cruise ship

8th Jul 2019 2:30 PM

A one-and-a-half year-old girl died on Sunday after falling from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico, local reports said.

The toddler was being held by her grandfather when she slipped out of his arms and plunged from the 11th floor of the Freedom of the Seas, to the concrete on the Pan American dock II in San Juan, Telemundo PR reported.

The ship was docked on the Pan American dock II in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
According to local outlet Primera Hora, the girl and her family, including her maternal and paternal grandparents, parents and a younger brother, are from Indiana.

Later on Sunday afternoon, the captain of the ship gave his condolences to the families and announced that the boat's departure would be delayed, the outlet reported.

Local investigators are interviewing passengers who witnessed the tragic fall and relatives who were present. They are also making arrangements to obtain any security footage from the ship, according to the report.

Representatives for Royal Caribbean didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

