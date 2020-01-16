Toddler in hot car for ‘up to five hours’

The baby boy remains in a critical condition in hospital. Picture: Ian Currie

A woman has been charged after allegedly leaving a baby boy locked in a hot car outside a hotel in Melbourne's southwest, as police investigate whether she was playing pokies inside.

Police were called to the Brook Hotel on Sneydes Road in Point Cook about 3.15pm on Wednesday following reports a child had been left in a car alone.

Police at Brook Hotel in Point Cook. Picture: Point Cook TV

Paramedics arrived and treated the boy at the scene before transporting him to the Royal Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

The 14-month-old boy, who was allegedly left in the vehicle for up to five hours, was on Thursday still fighting for his life in hospital.

His 32-year-old mother was charged overnight by the Westgate Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team with negligently causing serious injury and reckless conduct endangering life.

She was released on bail and is due before Melbourne Magistrates' Court on January 23.

Police are investigating whether the woman was playing pokies inside. Picture: Ian Currie

If the boy does not survive, the investigation could be transferred to the homicide squad, the Herald Sun reports.

Alison Connell, 58, who lives across the road from the pub told the newspaper: "My mum called me and said there's been a child left in a car and it's in a pretty bad way. I was horrified."

Temperatures in Melbourne reached up to 36C on Wednesday.

Police were called at 3.15pm on Wednesday. Picture: Point Cook TV