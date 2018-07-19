Toby's 'huge heart' has plenty of love to give

IN THE DOGHOUSE: Toby is a Mastiff/Staffy with a whole bunch of energy and love to give.

TOBY is a Mastiff cross Staffy with a whole bunch of energy and love to give.

He is approximately 10-12 months old and was picked up roaming around Goonellabah and was not microchipped, leaving him without home to go back to.

Lismore City Council rangers have nicknamed him 'Bouncy' as he likes to jump up to get attention.

However, they say with some basic training that habit can be controlled, and he is great with other animals and people.

Rangers believe he would make a great family pet as he has a huge heart and a lot of love to give.

You can adopt Toby for $195.50 and he would come microchipped, desexed, registered, wormed, vaccinated and vet-checked.

If you'd like to meet him, phone Lismore City Council on 1300878387.