To Tenterfield with love

Karl Sherratt - Tenterfield Shire council truck driver, Bill Hewitson - Mallanganee property owner, Daryl Boyd - Boyds Bailing contractors, Austin Curtin - State Nationals candidate, Austin Curtin and Ray Payne - Bentley organiser all get together to get bales to Tenterfield.

FORTY bales of hay were distributed to the showground at Tenterfield before distribution by the council in conjunction with the local Salvation Army this week.

What began as a few calls from Ray Payne from Bentley and Matt Bidner of Cheepa Towing Service has now provided much needed fodder to struggling farmers in the west of the region.

Austin Curtin, state candidate for the Nationals said the delivery was also thanks to a large donation of 40 bales from Mallanganee farmer, Bill Hewitson.

"It was a joy for Ray Payne and myself to be in the paddock at Mallanganee to see the loaded semi turn left out the gates of Bill's place and head back up the range towards the Tenterfield Shire.”

"Ray Payne and Matt Bidner made all the calls and got the fodder committed. Tenterfield mayor, Peter Petty, and I simply co-ordinated the direction so their local efforts could find a home west of the range, " he said.

Ray Payne first got the idea to help when he saw the plight of a farmer in Gunnedah on facebook.

"I felt for the poor bugger so started talking to Matt about doing something small but substantial to make a little bit of difference,' said Mr Payne.

"Local farmers will be able to go to the showground, grab 4 or 5 bales to make a difference. It's a bit of a feel good story and quite humbling especially now as there is the opportunity to do more.”

"Happily another 40 bales are now planned to go to Tenterfield next week following another generous offer from farmer Bill Hewitson, and Daryl Boyd from Boyds Bailing services," said Mr Curtin.

My Payne said Casino Meatworks had also now committed to donating 200 small bales and 20 large bales to Tamworth this week via a Rural Aid truck.

To get involved in the operation Ray Payne can be contacted on his facebook page via messenger.