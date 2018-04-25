To find your purpose, you must fake it to make it

JUDITH Johnson spent many years as the commissioner for The Girl Guides in Lismore, but had always been a vivid dreamer.

One day, at the age of 50, she woke up compelled to write down the visions she had been experiencing.

For a while her romantic evocations had been a bit of a guilty secret until she eventually plucked up the courage to tell her family.

Earlier this year, she discovered she'd cracked into the highly competitive US market with her novel, Pearls of The Past, proving you are never too old to find your calling.

I write this with two daughters in their 20s working out what compels them to make their way in the world.

I understand what they are feeling.

In my 20s, I followed my nose into university and then took up leads given to me by my parents.

I wasn't sure I wanted to be a writer, but knew I had some skills as a communicator.

I left my meeting with Rainbow Writers buoyed by how opportunities in life are not the preserve of the young. But no matter your age, it is clear you have to fake it to make it.

Some of us are born with a talent that automatically directs us, and others have to go on a hunch. Before you know it you realise you've done the work required and become the expert you are expected to be.

Judith admits the years honing her craft have made her a better writer.

She shouldn't have been surprised when she got the call to say her manuscript had been picked up and she discovered her dreams had literally come true.