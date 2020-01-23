Titans reject finds home in the Storm

Gold Coast reject Brenko Lee has resurrected his NRL career after signing with premiership powerhouse Melbourne Storm.

Lee has inked a one-year contract with the Storm after flirting with the idea of switching to rugby union.

Lee, 24, played 20 NRL games over the past two years with the Gold Coast Titans, but was not offered a new deal when coach Justin Holbrook took over the club.

He entertained the idea of switching to Super Rugby's Melbourne Rebels before securing a contract with the Easts Tigers in the Intrust Super Cup.

The Tigers are an affiliate club of the Storm and Lee has been offered an NRL lifeline by Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy.

Like ex-Titans halfback Ryley Jacks, Lee has moved from the club that finished last in 2019 to the minor premiers.

An outside back, Lee has been involved in Queensland Emerging Origin camps, but only managed six NRL appearances last year as the Titans headed for the wooden spoon under coach Garth Brennan.

The 53-game NRL journeyman will attempt to resurrect his career under the incredibly-successful Bellamy at the Storm.

Bellamy has a track record of extracting every bit of talent out of players and needs backline depth following the departure of star centres Curtis Scott (Canberra) and Will Chambers (Japanese rugby).

Leilani Latu will swap the Gold Coast for Warrington.. Brrr. Photo: Gold Coast Titans

The Titans further freed up salary cap space by releasing prop Leilani Latu to English Super League club Warrington.

Latu, 26, was a disastrous signing for the Titans, arriving at the Gold Coast from Penrith, Brennan's former club, on a deal worth $450,000-a-season in 2018.

He managed only nine NRL appearances in two seasons due to poor form and injuries, spending much of his time in the Intrust Super Cup.

The Titans were desperate to offload Latu and finally managed to do it.

"Leilani and his family have been passionate members of the Gold Coast community, and as a club, we are supportive of him taking this new opportunity for his career and family," Titans performance chief Mal Meninga said.

"The Titans thank Leilani for his time at the club, and wish him nothing but the best for the future."

The Titans have been open to offloading former Panthers players Bryce Cartwright and Tyrone Peachey, but have had little interest in the duo.