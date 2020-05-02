Tip is open, but one resident frustrated by dumping costs

No more tip vouchers will be issued this financial year.

LISMORE resident Mark Ciprian has been going to the tip once a year for the last six years, but was shocked to find he now couldn’t access a tip voucher.

“I went online to access a tip permit for the Lismore tip and there was a message online saying no more tip vouchers will be issued, or words to that effect,” Mr Ciprian said.

“So I contacted the Lismore City Council customer services phone number where I was told no more tip vouchers would be issued this financial year and the second statement they said was the tip was open but I would need an appointment to attend.

“I felt ripped off. because we are paying $2500 a year for our rates.

“If they want to stop the tip-voucher system, then they need to close the tip.

“COVID-19 has a bearing on the appointment or the time of the appointment but it shouldn’t have a bearing on the cost.

“We are being penalised with the cost.”

Lismore City Council director of infrastructure, Peter Jeuken, said council had been working to remove restrictions at the Recycling and Recovery Centre forced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to protect the community and staff from possible transmission.

“We have recently put new procedures in place so that once again we can safely accept general waste and green waste from all residents,” he said.

“However, a booking is essential.

“Unfortunately, continuing to issue waste vouchers at the present time will incur a significant cost to council.

“We are honouring existing vouchers that have been issued, but new waste vouchers have been put on hold while we investigate the financial impacts of COVID-19 on all of council’s operations.

“Council will need to look at all waste services and determine what council is able to deliver in future.

“Budget deliberations are now taking place and changes to services will be detailed in the draft budget that goes on public exhibition in May.”

He urged residents to keep an eye on the Facebook page and the special COVID-19 page on council’s website www.lismore.nsw.gov.au for updates

The Recycling and Recovery Centre is currently open Monday to Sunday, from 8am to 3pm, and the Nimbin Transfer Station is open Monday to Friday, from 8am to 3pm.