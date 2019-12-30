Man who killed Tinder date with a speed boat plans wedding

Jack Shepherd was jailed over the bizarre speedboat death of his Tinder date. Now he plans to marry the woman he met while on the run from cops.

A man jailed over the speedboat death of his Tinder date is now planning his wedding from behind bars, his Georgian lover has revealed.

Former web developer Jack Shepherd - jailed over the death of Tinder date Charlotte Brown - wooed Maiko Tchanturidze, 25, while on the run in her home country, The Sunreported.

Miss Tchanturidze told the Sunday Mirror that she's "waiting" for Shepherd - even though he's still married to the partner he wed just months after Charlotte's death.

"I am going to wait for him. I just hope he will be released as soon as possible," she said.

"We have spoken about marriage and having children. We will see what the future will bring for us."

Maiko Tchanturidze says she plans to marry her killer lover Jack Shepherd.

Shepherd, 31, was jailed for six years over the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown, who was thrown from his boat during a trip along the River Thames in December 2015.

It was said to have been a champagne-fuelled first date with Shepherd, who managed to get to safety when the boat crashed.

Charlotte was pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive after being thrown from the boat.

A post-mortem examination found she died from cold water immersion.

Shepherd originally went on the run ahead of an Old Bailey trial and spent ten months in Georgia, from where he was later extradited.

Charlotte, 24, died on a first date with Shepherd during a boozy late night jaunt in the speedboat he bought to "pull women".

The boat hit an object in the water and both were flipped into the icy River Thames.

Charlotte was pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive and died later in hospital.

Shepherd later fled the country after being charged with manslaughter but was jailed for six years in his absence.

Ex-TV reporter Tchanturidze also told how she and Shepherd write to each other and recalled how the pair met in a park.

Jack Shepherd (at right) appears in court.

She said they plan to be together once Shepherd is released on licence - when they also hope to move to Georgia.

Tchanturidze, who still lives in Georgia, said: "Hopefully he will be released halfway through the sentence or earlier, fingers crossed.

"I'm not sure if he'll be able to leave the country and may have to serve the second half of his sentence in the UK, so then I will have to move there.

"Most likely we will move to Georgia after that. We have plans of a decent future together."

Jurors at Shepherd's trial heard that he and Charlotte went on a late-night trip in his boat past the Houses of Parliament.

He handed the controls to Charlotte just before it struck a tree trunk and overturned.

Following his return from Georgia earlier this year, Shepherd appeared at the Old Bailey in April and was sentenced to an additional six months for breaching bail.

Shepherd's UK case sparked outrage when The Sun revealed he won taxpayer-funded legal aid to appeal his conviction while on the run for ten months.

On January 23 he turned himself in to the Georgian authorities, but still maintained his innocence.

He claims Brown was driving at the time the speedboat crashed.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.