Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fraser Island Dingo
Fraser Island Dingo
Travel

TOURISTS WATCH OUT: Dingo warning ahead of mating season

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
28th Feb 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 29th Feb 2020 8:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOURISTS have been warned to keep their children close during dingo breeding season on Fraser Island.

The Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation issued a statement about the change in dingo behaviour between March and May.

"There will be wongaris (dingoes) testing dominance, protecting territories and chasing off invaders from other packs," it said.

"Wongaris, especially males, will be really cautious during this time and adult males will be competing to mate and will fight to protect their territory - to the death if necessary."

It was also a dangerous time for young dingoes, the statement said.

"Visitors to K'gari, be aware that some wongaris may also try to dominate humans by snarling, nipping or biting so families visiting the island keep your children close."

The warning comes after a horror year on the island last year in which three children were seriously injured in dingo attacks.

More Stories

Show More
butchulla aboriginal corporation dingo fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Help sick kids and win a car

        Help sick kids and win a car

        News HOW you can win one of four new cars while helping to support sick children in hospital.

        How do you prove you didn’t receive jury duty notices?

        premium_icon How do you prove you didn’t receive jury duty notices?

        News One woman is threatened with a $1715 fine and loss of her licence

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network

        ‘We will not let our community be forgotten’

        premium_icon ‘We will not let our community be forgotten’

        News SCALE of fire disaster down south must not outweigh our needs.