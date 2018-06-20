Time to welcome our sister city

LIGHT UP: Vicki Findlay, Amanda Shoebridge and Elizabeth Clarke are calling for more bucketeers to to help them fundraise on the night for next year's lantern parade.

LIGHT UP: Vicki Findlay, Amanda Shoebridge and Elizabeth Clarke are calling for more bucketeers to to help them fundraise on the night for next year's lantern parade. Denise Alison. Humans of Lismore

LANTERN Parade weekend is the one time in winter where I want it to be as cold as possible.

Somehow the lanterns, the atmosphere, the fire seems all the more exciting when contrasted against the coldest of what winter has to offer.

This year is shaping up to be a chilly affair, but the excitement of the festival will keep us warm and cosy as we celebrate together.

This is Lismore's signature event, drawing people from around the region, so get in early and make the most of the amazing weekend, including a visit to the Italian Friendship festival Piazza in the Park on the Sunday.

We also have our sister city visiting from Yamato Takada to celebrate our 55th anniversary.

As locals will know this is the first sister city between Australia and Japan, so it holds a special significance to both countries.

It will be the first time that they visit us during winter, as we have asked them to join us in the parade.

And you won't miss them, as we have commissioned a large lantern in the shape of their city mascot Miku Chan.

At more than 2m tall, you cannot miss her.

Her name roughly translates as 'future friend' and she has a pink Camellia flower on her head.

Kids will love the opportunity to meet her in person, so come and see her marching through the streets of Lismore.

The lantern parade is all about the best that Lismore has to offer, so working with our sister city which represents the best of our two countries, is very fitting.

We love our cultural relationships because they bring opportunity and connection, two things that change lives for the better.

Come and join our celebration!