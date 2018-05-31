How a radio ad saved a timber manufacturer's life

Production manager, Wayne Randall (second from right behind), with Hurford Hardwoods employees, down tools for 'smoko' as part of Men's Health Week (June 11-17) in Lismore which is promoting the "Its Healthy To Talk" message.

WHEN the researchers behind men's health campaign It's Healthy to Talk visited Hurfords Hardwoods to find out if the workplace wanted to take part in Men's Health Week 2018, they were heartened to learn their same roadshow, six years ago, had potentially saved the life of one of the timber manufacturer's employees.

Hurford's production manager Wayne Randall knew he "had been feeling a bit off, effectively for a few years" but like many men, found a way of putting off going to see a doctor.

"I probably had symptoms for a long time but would find a reason for blaming them on something else," he said.

"The symptoms kept getting a little bit worse and a little bit worse and then it was Men's Health Week.

"It got to about day four of the ads and I thought I am going to make an appointment because something is not quite right.

"I am pretty lucky I made the call because, effectively, I had pretty high blood pressure and was able to go on medication straight away."

His blood pressure is now perfect and an underlying heart issue has been kept in check. While he would probably have ended up going to the doctor, it was the persistent ads that were the catalyst for dealing with his health, he said.

This year Monash University's Andrology Australia has teamed up with the city of Lismore for the It's Healthy to Talk In Lismore campaign, and has put out a video featuring commentary from mayor Isaac Smith, Norco Co-operative chairman Greg McNamara, St Vincent's Private Hospital CEO Steve Brierley and MP Thomas George, among others.

For the duration of Men's Health Week, Lismore is hosting a series of It's Healthy to Talk activities such as a charity rugby match and a morning tea with guests including Cr Smith, Andrology Australia CEO Simon von Saldern and other heads of health in Lismore.

The intention is to raise awareness and encourage men to open up about issues they face, and often ignore.

Mr von Saldern said the Andrology Australia program operated nationally and brought together health and education experts from across Australia to develop collaborative strategies to raise awareness of male reproductive health disorders and their associations with chronic disease.

Activities, from June 11-17, will include:

Tuesday 12th: Morning tea launch with Isaac Smith and Simon von Saldern at Lismore Square.

Wednesday 13th: Hurford Hardwoods and Norco down tools for "smoko" to talk.

Thursday 14th: Barbecue lunch and open discussion at the Men's Shed.

Friday 15th: Crossfit Lismore Challenge; Q&A at Lismore Square with Simon.

Saturday 16th: Charity Rugby Match between Lismore City and SCU.

For more information visit: http://andrologyaustralia.org/mens-health-week/

Watch what stakeholders in Lismore think about the campaign: https://vimeo.com/269800010

Andrology Australia was established with funding from the Australian Government Department of Health and Ageing in 2000 and is based at the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Monash University.