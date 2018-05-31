Time to put on the red shoes

IT WAS a night at the theatre. The audience hung about the foyer, tossing back their champagne and beer and chit chatting in an arty sort of way. I was there on my own, just watching and attempting to feel comfortable, when suddenly the level of conversation stopped and the crowd parted.

Here came an impossibly glamorous woman. She was draped with a loose shiny gold off the shoulder top that came to the top of her tiny black shorts. This was complemented by thigh high stiletto black suede boots, giant gold hoop earrings and black and white dyed hair. She looked sensational as she shimmered her way through the crowds. She radiated composure, beauty elegance. This was no young chicky babe, this was a woman in her prime.

I looked down at my sensible shoes and sighed. When did I start playing small in the way I dressed? Had I succumbed to what is unkindly called "mutton shaming”. (This unpleasant phrase derives from the saying that a woman who dresses "inappropriately” for her age is "mutton dressed up as lamb”. Ghastly saying)

Stories about invisible older women abound but a quick whiz around the internet reveals that the stylish older woman is out in force. There are stylish, outrageous and elegantly dressed older woman everywhere.

Watch out world, the older women is a force to be reckoned with. One time baby boomers who danced to the Rolling Stones, roamed the Himalayas and rocked out in London are not going quietly into a demure old age.

I looked at the glamorous woman and I looked at my shoes and thought stuff this. I have spent too much time trying to be "good”. I can't keep it up. I have found that being well behaved is a terrible strain on my character.

I remembered the fabulous hat my sister bought and wears proudly at any opportunity. I recalled the bright red lipstick my good friend (in her 70s) wears with pride. Then I thought about the red boots I had decided against as impractical, and not really needed.

The golden woman lounged elegantly against the bar. Two handsome young men hovered nearby offering flutes of champagne. She was compellingly beautiful and unabashed. She inspired me.

I resolved that it was definitely times for me to go and get those red boots. And wear them everywhere