TIME to pass the baton on to Jackie Munro as the new editor of The Lismore Echo. Your local paper is in good hands. Jackie grew up in Casino and has a strong relationship with the city and surrounding region.

Jackie told me she knew she wanted to be a journalist as a little girl and so, it is no surprise, she has made it to editor so young. She is a complete natural and I am so happy for her.

She is the type of person who has already thought of what to do, well before asked, is incredibly tech-savvy and has proved she can manage a paper, as well as excel at the new frontier of selling digital subscription stories.

In October, The Lismore Echo website will undergo a transformation as News Regional continues to adapt to today's demand for online stories. Jackie is a dab hand on facebook, and will compliment the offering well.

Keep your stories coming at editor@echonews.com and the through The Echo's fb page.

I will miss the paper enormously. It will always represent a major shift in my life as a journalist, as will Lismore itself.

Thank you to Heather the team at The Northern Star for all your support over the past three years. You are an incredibly funny, warm, talented and fiercely hard working cohort. The region is so lucky to have you.