Time to move on and down into The Wok

I AM a big believer that the big decisions in life are made for you. There is no agonising or equivocation; you are compelled to listen to your inner you and then the actions take care of themselves. This editorial is one such action as I have decided it is time to move on as editor of The Lismore Echo to take my id as a writer into new territories.

I am also a believer in the adage that time flies while you are having fun. I just cannot believe it has been almost three and a half years since I joined the paper. My husband hails from Lismore but, since we moved back to The Northern Rivers, I have lived on the coast. I really didn't know Lismore back then. I am so honoured to say, I do now.

The array of stories that have come through, my email, phone and word of mouth have kept me busy and stimulated and forever surprised and grateful to be a reporter. I have taken great pride in curating your local paper and have wanted, most of all, for it to be a positive reflection of our great city.

I have seen it struggle and I have indeed witnessed its 'heart'. I very much look forward to playing an even greater part in the community going forward. This isn't a good-bye but a thank you.