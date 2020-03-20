Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coronavirust has created meme madness.
Coronavirust has created meme madness.
Offbeat

Amid panic, time for some well-meming fun

20th Mar 2020 6:35 AM

Coronavirus induced social isolation is now well underway, offices clearing out and employees setting up shop at home in pyjamas with a pet on their lap as they work.

Behind the safety of our laptops we have seen some truly questionable behaviour from anxious shoppers and preppers.

Knife fights over toilet paper, mass purchasing medication we don't even use and the rampant abuse of poor service staff just doing their job.

So, take a break from the news feeds, can check out some coronavirus memes for a laugh.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

coronaviruspromo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Time for some well-meming fun

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health humour meme

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        premium_icon 20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        News THE industry normally delivers $7000 to the economy every minute, but it’s all come to a grinding halt.

        Travel agent helps clients AND ‘gorgeous Google warriors’

        premium_icon Travel agent helps clients AND ‘gorgeous Google warriors’

        News THIS Goonellabah travel agent is helping her regular clients during the COVID-19...

        New coronavirus powers in place for council election

        premium_icon New coronavirus powers in place for council election

        Council News Coronavirus measures in place for council vote

        Much-loved lantern parade has been delayed

        premium_icon Much-loved lantern parade has been delayed

        News “SADLY, the iconic Lismore Lantern Parade is not immune from this dreadful...