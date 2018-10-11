Time for riverside frivolity at festival

THIS Saturday the annual riverside festival is on in Woodburn and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

While fireworks are always a highlight there is a whole day of events that are worth a look so get there from 9.30am to be a part of the the river celebration.

If you are around at 10am you can see the council challenge where Richmond Valley, representing Woodburn village, takes on Lismore City, representing the North Woodburn part of town.

It is always a bit of fun with a river activity and brain teaser making it a physical and mental challenge.

Lismore always seems to claim the runner-up prize, so this year we are focused on taking the next step up on the podium.

But really it is great to see councils working together and taking a more regional approach to events. We need to join with our neighbours and find new ways to connect our communities.

In Lismore we are looking forward to the next upgrade to Crozier Field and Oakes Oval which will elevate this sports hub to one fo the best regional facilities in NSW.

With Lismore being declared a regional city and sports hub by the NSW government I hope this is one of many steps to upgrading all of our sports complexes.

There are so many opportunities in sporting events as we have just seen with the Australian men's hockey Masters in which 2000 players converged here.

In another great example of teamwork, we joined with Ballina to host this competition and celebrate our second new synthetic pitch in Goonellabah.

Lismore as a regional city will continue to grow and provide more opportunities for locals and visitors to see the best sporting contests this country has to offer.

Visit www.facebook.com/Lismoretogether. Check out the Lismore prospectus at www. lovinglismore.com.au.