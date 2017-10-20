Time for language of our first people

A HUGE congratulations to the local committee of ladies who organised the National Inner Wheel Conference in Lismore last weekend.

It was a wonderful event with more than 350 registered attendees and a major achievement for the local club.

It was great to have Aunty Irene Harrington, Goonellabah Public School principal Mark Spencer and teacher Glen Rhodes in Parliament last week to witness NSW become the first state in the country to introduce legislation to acknowledge the unique value and importance of language to our First Peoples and to the State.

The legislation includes the establishment of an independent trust made up of Aboriginal community leaders, who will oversee the development a strategic plan to protect and strengthen Aboriginal languages through programs, partnerships and funding.

Motorists could save hundreds of dollars at the bowser by using the NSW Government's new FuelCheck app, which provides live fuel prices and much more in real-time for all NSW service stations.

The app is a game changer for motorists and enables them to find the best deal by price, location, fuel type and brand.

Since its launch in

August last year, the FuelCheck website has had more than 2.6million visits and the recently implemented feedback function has seen 95% positive reviews from happy customers.

If the price at the pump does not match what is shown on the app, motorists can make a complaint directly to NSW Fair Trading.

Councils, public land managers and community groups can apply for grants to help tackle illegal dumping.

A total of $500,000 available for community groups, local councils and public land managers under the Combating Illegal Dumping: Clean-up and Prevention Grant

Program to identify illegal hotspots and assist clean upz and prevention measures on publicly managed land.

Visit www.epa.nsw.gov.au/ wastegrants/combat-illegal- dump.htm.